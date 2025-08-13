Greektown launches brick paver program for Monroe Streetscape Project

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Greektown Neighborhood Partnership has launched a legacy paver program as part of the Monroe Streetscape Project.

For the Greektown Legacy Paver Campaign, people, families and businesses can sponsor custom-engraved granite pavers that will be permanently installed along the newly-designed Monroe Street.

Each paver is 10" by 20" and includes up to six lines of personalized text. Inscriptions can include names, dates, quotes or messages celebrating connections to the neighborhood.

“This is more than a streetscape project, it’s a chance to be part of Greektown’s legacy for generations to come,” Greektown Neighborhood Partnership Board Chair and President Athina Papas said in a statement. “We wanted to give everyone in the community a chance to be part of this project. These pavers recognize the people and stories that have shaped Greektown and ensure they’re part of its future.”

Each paver costs $515, and people can order them on the Greektown website. You can also email info@greektowndetroit.org with the subject line “Paver Sponsorship.”

