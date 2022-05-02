Greektown to partner with Detroit Bus Company to provide free shuttles to sporting, concert events

(WXYZ) — Greektown is partnering with the Detroit Bus Company to provide free shuttle services to all residents attending select sporting and concert events in downtown Detroit.

The free shuttle service begins in May and will take patrons from Monroe Street to Little Caesars Arena, Ford Field, and Comerica Park.

In May, the bus service will offer free shuttles to the Tigers versus Athletics game on May 10, and Tigers versus Twins game on May 31.

“We are excited to again offer a free courtesy shuttle to those who visit Greektown, supporting community events, small business, and more transportation options for those who visit downtown,” Executive Director of Greektown Neighborhood Partnership Melanie Markowicz said.

Bus pickup for the free Ouzo Cruizo II shuttle bus is in Greektown along Monroe Street from Randolph Street to the I-375 Service Drive.

Shuttles begin one hour prior to event start times and runs continuously until one hour after the event ends.

Pick up is approximately every 20 minutes.

“Offering free transportation to a whole neighborhood in Greektown supports our organization’s mission to get every Detroiter where they need to go," Founder and CEO of the Detroit Bus Company Andy Didoros said.

The company plans on extending the services into the winter season for hockey games.

The monthly shuttle schedule will be available on the Greektown website at www.greektowndetroit.org.