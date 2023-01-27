Watch Now
Griffin Claw releasing paczki-flavored beer and vodka ahead of Fat Tuesday

Griffin Claw Brewery
Posted at 1:56 PM, Jan 27, 2023
Birmingham-based Griffin Claw Brewery announced it will be releasing paczki-flavored beer and vodka this year ahead of Fat Tuesday.

This is the fourth year that Griffin Claw will release "Sin, Repent Repeat" which is a stout-style beer brewed with real paczki.

The vodka is also named "Sin, Repent Repeat" and will be sold in limited quantities at the taprooms in Birmingham and Rochester Hills.

“We brewed a bigger batch this year, so it will actually hit a few local stores in limited quantities”, said Brian Arnold, Sales Director for Griffin Claw. "It has been such a hit and sold out so quickly every year, so we wanted to spread the love, or sin, to more people and the accounts that support us".

According to the brewery, the beer should hit shelves in early February with a taproom release on Fat Tuesday, 2/21.

The brewery also said it will soon release an Irish stout named "Marshmallow Drip" which is brewed with Lucky Charm's cereal set to be released closer to St. Patrick's Day.

