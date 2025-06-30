Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge officially reopens with a slower speed limit

GROSSE ILE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge has officially reopened with a new speed after the second phase of maintenance.

Wayne County officials said the bridge, which connects the island to the mainland, reopened at 4 p.m. on Monday.

Watch below: Grosse Ile bridge: Community demands transparency as new weight restrictions issued

The bridge closed in April and reopened in late May before having to close again for repair plans. Residents were forced to pay a toll while the Parkway Bridge was closed.

Now, county officials said the speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph, from 35 mph, on both sides of the bridge.

Speed humps and speed feedback signs will be installed along the roads leading to both bridge approaches to reduce the speed, and regular speed and weight checks will be conducted.

Watch below: PART 1: Aging Lifeline: Concerns grow after latest inspection of Grosse Ile bridge shows more deterioration

Watch below: PART 2: Aging Lifeline: Concerns grow after latest inspection of Grosse Ile bridge shows more deterioration