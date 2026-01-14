Grosse Pointe North students design shoes to help community through semester-long project

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Students at Grosse Pointe North High School are proving that classroom learning can create real-world impact. On Tuesday, 56 students showcased the results of a semester-long project that combined creativity, business skills and community service by designing custom canvas shoes to donate to those in need.

The project required students to gain hands-on experience in designing, branding and marketing their own shoe products. Each group chose different themes, ranging from football, basketball and music.

"We surveyed 70 people in our school and we got the top-five teams that they would've liked on shoes," Vincent Birnbaum said.

Birnbaum, a freshman, emphasized the project's deeper purpose beyond academic achievement.

"This project isn't just for us. It's for people in need," Birnbaum said.

Senior Gregory Madison's group focused on combining fashion and music inspiration for their design approach.

"We understand that people are inspired by fashion and music, so we combined them both into one thing," Madison said.

The experience of helping others resonated with students throughout the project.

"It makes me feel happy that I did something to help out somebody else," Madison said.

Partnership creates direct community impact

The students partnered with Matrix Human Services, a Detroit-based organization that supports individuals and families across metro Detroit. Every pair of shoes created will be donated directly to the organization.

"Being partnered with Matrix, we really wanted to make sure that everybody could be included so whoever these shoes go to, we wanted to make sure that everybody could sort of feel included and empowered," senior Liliana Ivanaj said.

Nicole Pilgram, Matrix Human Services chief operating officer, confirmed the shoes will reach children in need.

"These shoes are actually going to make it to our home at Matrix Community Center at McNichols and Gratiot and we are actually going to be giving these to real children," Pilgram said.

Learning extends beyond business skills

The project emphasized corporate social responsibility, teaching students how business decisions can create positive social impact. Scott Sowers, a Grosse Pointe North High School business educator, said the experience prepares students for future leadership roles.

"As a business leader and what I want to instill in our students is to understand that we make a bigger impact as organizational leaders and that we have a far reach that can help those in our local community," Sowers said.

Students received real-world feedback from guests during the showcase. Educators say the experience aligns with career readiness goals while encouraging creativity and philanthropy.

Principal Kevin Schubnell highlighted the project's educational value beyond traditional classroom learning.

"They're creating something that is going to go somewhere and benefit someone. They're learning about communities in need," Schubnell said.

For students like Alex Steiger, the project created a lasting impression about the importance of quality and purpose in their work.

"We want them to be the best they can be and make them as well as we can because we are giving them to other people," Steiger said.

The semester-long initiative demonstrates how education paired with community service can create meaningful change while preparing students for future careers and civic engagement.

