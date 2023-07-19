Grosse Pointe Shores debates dog breed ban after attack involving Pit Bull

GROSSE POINTE SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Grosse Pointe Shores City Council debated Tuesday night amending their aggressive dog ordinance to include a breed-specific ban.

Residents are split on whether to completely ban Pit Bulls. After much discussion, no decision was made Tuesday.

One man who spoke against the ban mentioned a statue outside city hall that ironically looks like his dog Dolly who is a Pit Bull.

This all stems from an incident on June 4 where a Pit Bull allegedly attacked and injured a couple and their small dog. A 14-year-old cockapoo named Maddie was the dog allegedly attacked last month.

"She has three scars, and this is where her leg was amputated," Maddie’s owner Dana Owens said.

Dana and her husband Mike Owens say the Pit Bull was off its leash and strong enough to pull them to the ground.

"We were on the ground for probably 3, 3 1/2 minutes trying to fight it off," Mike Owens said.

Dana Owens added, "I was punching it in the face. A runner or somebody nearby was like, ‘How can we help?’ And we were just like, ‘Just kick it. Do something…' And it wouldn't release the dog."

Dana Owen says the dog was not removed from the home. The reason, according to city, was because the owners were new in town and able to provide proof of vaccination and promised to supervise and quarantine the dog.

“They weren't reprimanded, or wasn't managed immediately in a very forceful way. I think that would have gone a long way if that had occurred," City Councilmember Danielle Gehlert said.

Now Mike and Dana Owens and other residents fearing to walk their own dogs want a change.

“A Pit Bull when they bite, they tend to lock their jaws and you can’t get them to release. So that's kind of why we are pushing for that breed," Dana Owens said.

All people who spoke during public comment at the meeting were against the ban. They think the issue is with the owner. Ken Welch, a Pit Bull lover, was one of them.

"Let’s focus on tightening up some of the laws and regulations about owning a dog to protect the public if that’s the intent and act on logic rather than emotion," Welch said.

Council was presented with sample ordinances. Legally, Pit Bull bans have been upheld but are strongly opposed by organizations like the American Bar Association, the American Kennel Club and the Humane Society.

“We appreciate everyone who has come here today, and I don't know where we are going to go with this down the road because we are just beginning this process, but we can't ignore facts of stated history of injury," City Councilmember John Dakmak said.

Council discussed two gray areas. One of them is whether current residents with Pit Bulls would be able to keep their dogs under a ban. The other was how the city would be able to identify if a dog is Pit Bull with so many mixed breeds out there.

They plan to discuss the matter again at the next council meeting.