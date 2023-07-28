Grosse Pointe warns of potential flooding as pump station remains without power

GROSSE POINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ahead of tonight's severe weather, the city of Grosse Pointe has issued an alert for residents about potential flooding.

"The Grosse Pointe City Pump station, which is still running off of generator power, has been unable to keep up with the recent downpour," city officials said in a statement Friday. "Watch your basements and move possessions from the floor."

The alert is in response to the flood watch issued by the National Weather Service that remains in effect from 4:00 p.m. Friday until 6:00 a.m. on Saturday.

“Flooding caused by excessive rainfall from thunderstorms continues to be possible late today,” the National Weather Service said.

Affected counties include the following:



Lenawee

Livingston

Macomb

Monroe

Oakland

St. Clair

Washtenaw

Wayne

“Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded,” the NWS said. “You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.”

Be sure to stay tuned to 7 Action News on WXYZ.com or in the app for updates.