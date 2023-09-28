Grosse Pointe woman hit by accused drunken driver, killed in Texas

GROSSE POINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Grosse Pointe community is mourning the loss of a young woman who was killed by a suspected drunken driver in Texas.

Honor Elizabeth Wallace, 19, died near the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas on Sunday afternoon.

Police say a driver ran a red light and slammed into her car as she entered the intersection around 4:20 p.m.

A passenger in Wallace’s car was hospitalized in stable condition.

The driver who hit them was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. That driver was charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

Wallace was in her second year at SMU. She was also a proud 2022 graduate of University Liggett School in Grosse Pointe, where a candlelight vigil will be held at Thursday at 8 p.m.

Wallace was well-loved by her community, family and friends.