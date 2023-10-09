Grosse Pointe Woods man charged in fatal shooting of brother 

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a Grosse Pointe Woods man in connection to the homicide of his brother.

On October 6 at approximately 12:43 a.m., police were dispatched to a home in the 1800 block of Brys Drive in Grosse Pointe Woods following reports of a shooting.

Once at the home, Edmond Doheny was identified by police as the alleged shooter and was immediately taken into custody.

Inside the home, officers found Dennis Doheny, 19, of Grosse Pointe Woods suffering from a gunshot wound in the head. He was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.

A weapon was recovered from the home.

Edmond Doheny, 29, has been charged with open murder, a life felony, for the murder of his brother Dennis Doheny.

“The charge of open murder contains both first-degree murder and second-degree murder. At trial the jury determines whether first-degree murder or second-degree murder is appropriate under the facts and evidence. He also has been charged with Felony Firearm which carries a penalty of two years to be served consecutively,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

“This is yet another case of deadly interfamilial violence. This time it is allegedly brother upon brother.”

Doheny was arraigned Monday and received a $1,000,000 cash/surety bond.

Doheny will be back in court on October 18 for a probable cause conference and October 25 for a preliminary examination.