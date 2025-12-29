FAA lifts ground stop for Delta flights at Detroit Metro Airport

(WXYZ) — A ground stop has now been lifted for Delta flight departures to Detroit Metro Airport Monday morning, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The ground stop was issued at 5:40 a.m. and lasted until close to 8 a.m.

The reason for the ground stop was listed as "other."

Delta issued the following statement after the ground stop was lifted:

"Residual impact from winter weather across North America has driven delays and cancels, including gusty winds and frozen precipitation at our DTW hub this morning.

Some additional comment:

A flight cancelation is a last resort after all other options have been exhausted – given forecast snow accumulation, cancels have been made in order to manage to any ensuing Air Traffic Control delay programs, constraints at airfields brought on by the snow and deicing throughput.

Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people and Delta teams will work diligently to operate the vast majority of our 4,800 scheduled flights systemwide today.