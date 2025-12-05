Ground delay now lifted for Delta flights at Detroit Metro Airport following network outage

(WXYZ) — A ground delay has now been lifted for Delta flights at Detroit Metro Airport following a network outage and ground stop this morning.

Ground delay now lifted for Delta flights at DTW following network outage

A ground stop was issued early Friday, with crowds filling the McNamara Terminal waiting for updates.

"We got here at 5:10. She walked around at 5:45 just saying that everything's out, not really like specification. I doubt that she had anything to do with it or knew anything, but I still don't really know anything for sure," said Dravon Rogers early Friday, who has plans to travel to Tampa.

Delta flights grounded at Detroit Metro Airport

DTW has issued the following statement:

"Delta Air Lines has resolved a connectivity issue that impacted operations at the McNamara Terminal Friday morning. Operations are beginning to return to normal.

Delta has issued a waiver [delta.com] for customers traveling to, from or through DTW on Dec. 5 and 6.

This situation was specific to Delta and did not impact other airlines at DTW.

The Wayne County Airport Authority team is in the McNamara Terminal distributing concession vouchers to affected passengers. We remain committed to supporting our customers during this time.

Delta recommends passengers check their flight status using the Fly Delta app or delta.com [delta.com] before heading to the airport."

Delta has issued the following statement:

"Delta flights are resuming at Detroit (DTW) following a connectivity issue this morning that has been resolved. Delta has issued a waiver [delta.com] to provide flexibility for customers traveling to, from or through DTW on Dec. 5 and 6. We apologize for the inconvenience to our customers and thank them for their patience as Delta teams work to safely return to normal operations. Customers should continue to monitor the status of their flight via the Fly Delta app and Delta.com, where they can also make adjustments to their itineraries."

The FAA has lifted the ground stop and ground delay.

This is a developing story, stay with WXYZ.com for updates.