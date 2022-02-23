Watch
Grunwald in the Ice Garden campaign fundraises for Ronald McDonald House

Grunwald in the Ice Garden campaign
Posted at 1:18 PM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 13:18:27-05

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A local campaign is aiming to raise money for Ronald McDonald House Detroit to support children who are hospitalized with critical illness or injuries.

The Grunwald in the Ice Garden campaign is a partnership between radio station 99.5 WYCD and Szott Auto Group. By donating to Team Szott, Steve Grunwald could stay in the ice garden. Donating to Team Grunwald could help break him out.

The goal of the campaign is to raise $100,000.

The Szott family said they've been giving back since their son was released from the Ronald McDonald House at the Detroit Medical Center.

To donate to the fundraiser, visit the campaign’s website.

