Gun permit process in NY could include social media check

Posted at 5:18 PM, Jul 01, 2022
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York lawmakers want to require people applying for a handgun license to turn over a list of their social media accounts so officials can verify their "character and conduct."

That's under a bill headed toward passage Friday in the state Legislature.

The provision was part of a proposed redesign of the state's firearms licensing laws after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down rules limiting who could get a permit to carry a handgun outside their home.

A bill advanced by Democratic leaders would eliminate the most strict barriers, but also impose new requirements for applicants.

Gun rights advocates called the idea of a social media review "unconstitutional."

