'Had to be here': Michigan fans welcome football team back to campus with rally

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — It was a heroes welcome in Ann Arbor as coach Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines returned to campus as national champions.

Fans were there to get a glimpse of the team.

“You’re weathering the storm just like the 2023 Michigan football team weathered the storm,” Harbaugh told the crowd.

Fans waited hours in the rain to celebrate the event, which lasted less than 20 minutes.

“It's an honor to have y'all out here with us to celebrate Michigan being national champions,” yelled Michigan defensive tackle Kris Jenkins over the microphone.

One by one, key players addressed the crowd, with fans chanting "one more year" as quarterback J.J. McCarthy took the microphone.

“It's all about the team, the team, the team here, and you guys are included," McCarthy told the crowd. "We thank you so much.”

"The back of his shirt says we beat Ohio State three times in a row," student Adam Dekroub said, pointing to his friends shirt. "You can't beat that. You can't make this up.”

Dekroub, a senior, came to school at the right time. He experienced three Big Ten titles, a Rose Bowl victory and now, a National Championship.

“Just to one day tell our kids, you know, we were there. We went, we did all that," Dekroub said of coming to the rally. "At the end of the day, you don't know. You see dynasties rise and fall and hopeful this is just the beginning of something greater.”

That feeling is what brought hundreds of fans like Stone Baryla out at last minute notice in the rain.

“Rain snow or shine, whatever man. Team 144 is special, man. Had to be here,” Baryla said.

Meanwhile at Detroit metro airport, fans who were in Houston for the game were making their way back home with memories that last a lifetime.

“In '97, I couldn't make it and I kicked myself ever since," fan Scott Ellis said. "I said I'd never miss out if it happened again.”

Ellis, a lifelong fan and season ticket holder, followed through on that personal promise by booking a last-minute tickets to Houston with his son.

“It was worth every penny," Ellis said. "My son and I had some amazing memories."

While Ellis spent the night celebrating with players at the team hotel, fan Gregg Leshman got on the field for the celebration. His was also a last-minute trip he says was worth every penny.

“It was a premium getting down there, but the trade off between the chance of a lifetime or not being there is you just go for it," Leshman said. "It was awesome.”

Not even 24 hours since becoming champions, fans are on top of the world. The party is on in Ann Arbor, and it's only just begun.

“Amazing," Baryla said of the rally. "The guys, how happy they were, how happy they made us, it's nice seeing them out there to enjoy it taking it all in.”

Once the team arrived back on campus, a University of Michigan official said an official celebration ceremony will be held Saturday at 7 p.m. at Crisler Arena. The event will require a ticket but will be televised on the Big Ten Network for those who are unable to attend.

More information is expected to be released Wednesday once plans are finalized. The university will also reveal the details of a parade that is also being finalized.