HalloWeekends returning to Cedar Point starting this weekend

HalloWeekends at Cedar Point is returning for its 27th year starting this weekend, lasting all the way through the start of November.

According to Cedar Point, the annual event will take place select days and nights from Sept. 12 through Nov. 2.

Daytime activities include corn and hay mazes, trikes for kids, pumpkin decorating and games, and then at night, people can enjoy haunted mazes, scare zones, entertainment and more.

Cedar Point said this year will also include "Midnight's Curse," a new show for the main stage, which will take people into their darkest nightmares. It will showcase acrobatic performances, including high-flying aerialists, balancing, fire manipulation and more.

The Tastes of HalloWeekends will also showcase new flavors for the fall, including apple cider donut bundt cake, butternut squash and prosciutto pizza, deep-fried cheesecake, a mummy roll and more.

This year, officials also say the kids' trick-or-treating stations will include several stops themed to retired HalloWeekends haunted attractions, going back in time.

For more information, you can visit the Cedar Point website.