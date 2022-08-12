Hallowe'en at Greenfield Village returns in October with dining experiences

The Henry Ford and Greenfield Village announced plans for the fall which include the return of the Old Car Festival and Hallowe'en at Greenfield Village.

According to The Henry Ford, Greenfield Village will be open to the public Thursday through Monday from Sept. 6 through Oct. 2 before closing to the public on Oct. 3. Then, it will only be open to members every Thursday through Sunday in October.

The Old Car Festival presented by Hagerty will return Sept. 10 and 11, which honor the great names in early American luxury.

Then, Hallowe'en in Greenfield Village, one of the more popular events, will return during select evenings in October. Member tickets go on sale Wednesday, Aug. 31 and public tickets go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 7. It will run Thursday through Sunday in October starting at 4 p.m.

There will also be reservation-based dining experiences for Halloween, with the Hallowe'en Fairy Tale Fest and Eagle Tavern Harvest Supper.

At The Henry Ford, "Heroes & Villains: The Art of a Disney Costume" will be on display through Jan. 1, 2023 with more than 70 original pieces from the Walt Disney Archives.

Also, a new pop-up exhibit will be on display from Aug. 16 through Oct. 31 called "Designs for Aging: New Takes on Old Forms" which highlights the story of a designer of an object for older adults.