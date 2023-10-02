Halloween fun for the fam: Zoo Boo returning to the Detroit Zoo on October 7

(WXYZ) — Get ready for a scary good time at our local zoo, because Zoo Boo is back.

The Detroit Zoological Society announced that the annual Halloween-themed event will kick off on October 7.

Zoo Boo, presented by Corewell Health, will take place over three weekends. According to the Zoo, guests can expect trick-or-treating, educational stations, face painting, habitat chats and more.

"Zoo Boo is a ‘spooktacular’ family experience," said Brittany Gardner, public events manager for the Detroit Zoological Society, in a press release. "This is one of our most celebrated events of the year, and we can’t wait to see the Zoo filled with families dressed up in their most creative costumes.”

Each weekend of Zoo Boo will also have a different spellbinding theme.

Take a look at the breakdown:

Nerd out in Nature — Oct. 7-8

We are kicking off Zoo Boo by celebrating whatever makes us nerd out! Whether it’s your favorite television show, boardgame or hobby, show us what brings you joy.

Monster Mash — Oct. 14-15

This weekend is for legendary movie monsters! Walk like Frankenstein, howl like the Wolf Man or bring your own favorite monster to life on your trip to the Zoo.

Movies, Books and Make Believe — Oct. 20-22

Embody your favorite action hero, dress the part for your go-to romantic comedy or solve clues like a mystery detective. Whether it’s a book or movie, everyone has their go-to genre. Share yours with us during the final weekend of Zoo Boo!

Zoo Boo will run from 2 to 6 p.m. on those days. The Zoo will close at 1 p.m. on Zoo Boo days for prep.

All guests ages 2 and older will need a ticket for entry. To learn more, click here.