Halloween pop-up bar Nightmare on Bagley opens in Southwest Detroit

A Halloween pop-up bar is now open in Southwest Detroit, just in time for spooky season.

Nightmare on Bagley is open at 2545 Bagley St. and has previously been a pop-up for different holidays throughout the year, including Christmas and Valentine's Day.

It's operated by In-Laws Hospitality, which also owns Green Dot Stables, Johnny Noodle King and Yellow Light Coffee/Donuts.

“We want On Bagley to be the place for Detroiters to go when they want to celebrate,” Owner Christine Driscoll said in a statement. “We love Halloween and all its delightful frightfulness. We’ve turned Nightmare on Bagley into a freaky funhouse to get everyone in the Halloween spirit.”

The menu includes seasonally-inspired drinks and ghoulish decor, plus a playlist of spooky tunes.

Drinks include the bloodrita and peaches & scream, plus a selection of wine and beer.

The bar is open Wednesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. through Nov. 5.