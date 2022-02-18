'Hamilton' and 'Dear Evan Hansen' part of 2022-23 Broadway in Detroit season

(WXYZ) — Broadway in Detroit announced its 2022-23 subscription season with a huge lineup that includes the return of "Hamilton," and performances of some of Broadway's biggest hits.

The season will be Broadway in Detroit's 60th anniversary and has seven shows featured in the subscription season.

It kicks off in June 2022 with "Mean Girls" at The Fisher Theatre, followed by "My Fair Lady" at the Detroit Opera House in July 2022.

"Ain't Too Proud," the story of The Temptations will play at the Detroit Opera House in August.

Then, the long-awaited premiere of "Dear Evan Hansen" will play at the Fisher Theatre in September and October 2022. The show was originally scheduled to happen in 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Tina Turner Musical" will run in December, followed by "Beetlejuice" in January and February 2023 and "Jagged Little Pill" in February 2023.

"Hamilton" will make its second stop in Detroit with shows at the Fisher Theatre in November and December 2022.

Tickets for the subscription season are available to purchase starting March 21.

“For our 60th Anniversary season, we have put together a really spectacular season. Six of our seven shows are making their Detroit Premiers.” said Broadway In Detroit Executive Director Alan Lichtenstein. “This amazing line-up of blockbuster shows is one you will never forget!”