'Hamilton' returning to Fisher Theatre this winter

(WXYZ) — The Tony Award-winning musical "Hamilton" is returning to Detroit this winter with performances at the Fisher Theatre.

According to Broadway in Detroit, the musical will run between Nov. 15 and Dec. 4, with tickets going on sale at a date set to be announced in the future.

This will be the second time the show, produced by Jeffrey Seller, runs in Detroit. Broadway in Detroit subscribers can purchase Hamilton tickets now as part of the subscription for the 60th anniversary season.

Those subscriptions start at $365 and include tickets to "My Fair Lady," "Ain't Too Proud," "Dear Evan Hansen," "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical," "Beetlejuice" and "Jagged Little Pill."

"Hamilton" tells the story of Alexander Hamilton through a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway music, with lyrics written by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The show will have performances at 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, an additional performance on Monday, Nov. 21, and weekend matinees at 2 p.m. There will be no show on Thanksgiving.