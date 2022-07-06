'Hamilton' returns to the Fisher Theatre, November 15 – December 4

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Broadway In Detroit has announced the return of Tony, Grammy, Olivier and Pulitzer Prize award-winning musical “Hamilton” to Detroit’s Fisher Theater November 15 to December 4.

“Hamilton” is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, “Hamilton” has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre — a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, “Hamilton” is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography,” Broadway In Detroit organizers said about the musical's return to Detroit.

Visit the official “Hamilton” website and social media pages below:



Performance times for “Hamilton” at the Fisher Theatre located at 3011 W. Grand Blvd., in Detroit are:

Tuesday through Saturday evening performances at 8:00 pm

Saturday & Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm

Additional show on Monday, November 21 at 8:00 pm

No show on Thursday, November 24 in observance of Thanksgiving.

Special Open Caption performance on TBD

Broadway In Detroit subscribers can purchase “Hamilton” tickets now as part of the 60th Anniversary Season Subscription. Single tickets will be available for purchase at a later date.

For more information about Broadway in Detroit, subscriptions, group sales and more, please visit www.BroadwayinDetroit.com.