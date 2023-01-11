Hamtramck City Council votes to allow religious animal sacrifices with conditions

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The city of Hamtramck voted Tuesday night to change its animal ordinance, which would allow for religious sacrifice as long as it’s done legally and humanely.

The religious slaughtering of certain animals like goats or sheep is practiced among Muslims during the holiday of Eid. The city’s Muslim population has been booming in recent decades, with the city recently becoming the first in the U.S. to have an all-Muslim city council and a Muslim mayor.

In the city council chambers in Hamtramck, residents packed inside talking during public comment for nearly three hours over the topic. The amendment on the table allows for religious animal sacrifice but required people to register with the city and submit to city inspections.

The city’s attorney explained this has already been ruled on by the Supreme Court that cities cannot infringe on religious animal sacrifice under the First Amendment.

“I think it’s the best compromise. We don't want to restrict religious freedoms and we don't want to keep it random without regulations,” Hamtramck Mayor Amer Ghalib said

This has been an ongoing battle for months, but it seems the city has finally come to an agreement on this issue, moving forward with an amended ordinance.

