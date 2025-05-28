Hamtramck city manager placed on leave, was walked out of heated council meeting

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Hamtramck city manager has been placed on paid administrative leave as allegations, investigations and tensions have caused controversy among city officials and residents.

City council voted Tuesday night to place City Manager Max Garbarino on leave. He was escorted out of the meeting and his work computer and phone were taken as the mayor said Garbarino should be under thorough investigation.

Hamtramck's chief financial officer will be the interim city manager.

Garbarino defended himself as he and Mayor Amer Ghalib had a heated discussion that lasted about 30 minutes.

“I don’t feel safe anymore. We don’t feel safe as a community. We feel that there is a chaos and disorder in the city hall,” Ghalib said.

Last week, Garbarino placed Police Chief Jamiel Altaheri on a paid administrative leave after saying he received credible allegations the chief violated state and federal law.

There were talks of possibly reinstating the chief, but no decision has been made.

Ghalib questioned Garbarino on his motives and read allegations against him, asking why the city manager was still at work while the chief was on leave.

“I didn’t fire him. I put him off on administrative leave, which is the same thing that any other city manager in the country would’ve done. I challenge anyone to call any other city and ask what they would have done," Garbarino said.

After a closed-door meeting with the city attorney, the council voted to place the Garbarino on administrative leave.

Details of alleged wrongdoing in the city remain unclear. However, the FBI was at city hall last Friday, the mayor confirmed. Some of the allegations have been leaked to the public, and the mayor questioned the city manager about how it was all leaked.

An emergency meeting was held last Friday centering around "volatility within city administration." City officials previously revealed that there are both civil and criminal allegations.



Garbarino also said the city hired a third-party company to investigate, which he and the Ghalib disagreed on.

Both meetings Tuesday and last Friday were packed, with residents filling the room and an overflow area.

Some city council members are also under investigation by state police in a separate issue about their residency.

It’s unclear how long until the city’s issues are sorted out.

Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated who the interim mayor will be. We have since corrected the story and regret the error.

