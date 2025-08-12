HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two Hamtramck city council members have been charged with election fraud for allegedly forging signatures on absentee ballots in the 2023 general election.

Watch Ruta Ulcinaite's video report:

Hamtramck council members charged with election fraud plead not guilty

Councilmen Muhtasin Sadman and Mohammed Hassan appeared in court Tuesday, pleading not guilty to multiple felony charges, including forging signatures on absentee ballots and election law forgery.

Hamtramck City Council Website Hamtramck City Council members

The two officials, who won their council seats by slim majorities in 2023, remained silent during the court proceedings as their attorneys entered not guilty pleas on their behalf.

"It's like a slap in the face to the rest of the community," said Andrea Karpinski, a Hamtramck resident and former city councilwoman.

WXYZ Mohammed Hassan leaving the courtroom with his attorney

Karpinski, who resigned from the council in 2020, expressed disappointment with the current city leadership.

"It's frustrating. When I was on city council, it was pride, I felt pride to be a part of the community, be a leader in the community, and now it's kind of a joke," Karpinski said.

WXYZ-TV Muhtasin Sadman

During Tuesday's court appearance, 31st District Court Judge Alexis Krot set a personal bond for both men with conditions, which include surrendering their passports, not leaving the state and not contacting witnesses.

When approached for comment after the hearing, the councilmen declined to respond to questions about the allegations.

WXYZ Muhtasin Sadman avoiding media questions

"When we have actions like these or incidents like these then it undermines that faith in the system," said former Hamtramck mayor Karen Majewski.