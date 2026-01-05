Hamtramck mayor sworn in, election results still contested

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Tonight, the city of Hamtramck's newest mayor was inaugurated amid a contentious legal battle. Adam Alharbi took the oath of office this evening, even as his challenger from November's election said the race is not over just yet.

7 News Detroit has covered this story since the beginning when city councilman Muhith Mahmood lost to Alharbi by just 11 votes.

The controversy stems from 37 uncounted ballots discovered the morning after the election in the city clerk's office.

In such a close race, every single vote could make a difference. Last month, a Wayne County judge ruled against adding the 37 ballots.

But now, the case is being appealed to the Michigan Supreme Court.

7 News Detroit spoke with Alharbi about the case after his inauguration.

7 News Detroit asked, "As you know, the city clerk was placed on administrative leave over the 37 ballots. How do you, Mr. Mayor, plan to bring a sense of stability to city hall given that the election results are still being contested in court?"

Alharbi replied, "Yes, I know there's a lot of residents that feel doubt in our elections right now. There's so much that can be done in Hamtramck to improve our city (and) gain the trust of residents. We have a good team right now heading to city hall. We have different vacant positions that we look to fill by qualified individuals, and I'm just excited for that and excited to move our city forward."