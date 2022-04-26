Hamtramck Music Fest returns in August

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hamtramck Music Fest’s Summer Edition will be returning in August.

The festival is scheduled to happen Aug. 11 through Aug. 14. After launching a Summer Edition in 2021, organizers say the event is returning due to last year’s success.

More than 100 artists, both established and new and upcoming, will be featured at venues throughout the city.

“The sheer variety of these venues is one of the hallmarks of the Fest. With cozy basement shows at Polish Village Café, the inviting outdoor pavilions at Trixie’s, and the classic dancehall upstairs at POST 10, along with up to 20 other venues, the HMF occupies all types of venues. To accompany the variety of the venues this fest has an amazing variety of different styles of music to offer,” organizers said in a statement.

Band submissions opened earlier this month and will close May 15. Original artists from Michigan and Windsor are encouraged to apply on surveymonkey.com.

If you’re interested in working behind the scenes of the festival, email hamtramckmusicfest@gmail.com.