OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hana’s Garden at Seymour Lake Park will soon be open to the public. Steve St. Juliana told me it’s about honoring his daughter and creating a gathering place.

Watch Simon's full story in the video player below:

Hana's Garden, which honors life of Hana St. Juliana, to open at Seymour Lake Park

“I insisted we have water here," said Steve.

Steve said they were able to fund this garden all through donations.

"So special. It’s still going to take a couple years to reach its full potential," he said.

Watch: Drone video of Hana's Garden at Seymour Lake Park

Web extra: Drone video of Hana's Garden

I got the chance to take a walk with Steve St. Juliana, father of Oxford High School student Hana St. Juliana.

"Hana was a bright personality. She loved flowers. Her name means flower," said Steve.

Hana was one of four children, including Tate Myre, Madisyn Baldwin, and Justin Shilling, who were killed by a mass shooter at Oxford High in November of 2021.

“If you look deeper, you can see aspects of the design, the concept of four is built into the design throughout the garden. There's the four rings on the tree sculpture, there's sets of four cherry trees throughout the garden," he said.

Since her passing, Hana’s father says he’s searched for a way to honor his daughter, who loved art, flowers and the color purple.

Extended interview: Steve St. Juliana shares the details of Hana's Garden

Web extra: Steve St. Juliana talks about Hana's Garden

“The water flows out of the boulders and down," said Steve. “The entrance gateway has a Japanese influence to it. The concept of having water in the garden, lends remembrance to that part of Hana.”

He tells me more than two years of planning have gone into what you see here now, and there is symbolism all around.

A fountain and a sculpture are among the features of what’s meant to be a gathering place for healing and a sense of peace.

“Everybody has their own journey through the healing process. We just want to make this available for one potential path," he said.

For his family, Steve says the past 3 1/2 years have brought an immense amount of emotions, many shared by the community as a whole.

“We were just looking for a place that was easy access, the community was already using. Our family was here constantly for sports for the kids," he said.

He tells me he hopes this garden, which officially opens Sunday, June 1, from 1-4 p.m., can truly inspire serenity and offer beauty for years to come.

At the event, there will also be refreshments, shirts for sale and arts and crafts — along with organizations on hand, who donated to make this happen.

“She was a very empathetic person, and I think she would be happy with this space," said Steve.

7 News Detroit will be there for the ribbon-cutting ceremony and other events. Hana’s family wants to remind everyone that the entire community is welcome.