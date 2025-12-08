Vote won't happen Monday for proposed AI data center in Howell Township

HOWELL TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A vote on the proposed data center in Howell Township scheduled for Monday night will not happen anymore.

That's after the rezoning request for the controversial plan was withdrawn, 7 News Detroit has learned.

The Howell data center would be built on farmland near Marr and Fleming roads. Community members have been telling us for weeks that they are worried about the strain it could put on existing utilities.

Happening Today: Vote on proposed AI data center rezoning in Howell Township

An undisclosed developer wants to build a brand-new, $1 billion Howell Township AI data center for an unnamed Fortune 100 company on 1,000 acres of farmland.

Howell Township resident Richie Kamenski, like many others, is against the data center's construction. He's lived there for 17 years and said it'll disturb the peace.

“I moved out here quiet, ya know, got out of the city to move here. Just retired and now I got me a data center," Kamenski said. “Ya know, we don’t want it. Bottom line, we don’t want it.”

Township residents have attended multiple public meetings about the data center over the past few months. They've voiced concerns about potential noise, pollution, and an excessive water and electricity strain.

“I wasn’t sure of what to expect," said Howell resident Aaron Currie. "But, as answers started to be developed, it just didn’t look like a good fit for the Howell community.”

Mike Vogt is an attorney who represents the undisclosed developer.

“This thing is being designed and developed in a way to minimize any potential impacts," Vogt said. "But if there was an issue, we're the funds upfront so the township will never have to come out of pocket to enforce its regulations or to enforce its conditions that we're proposing.”

Vogt said the developer thoroughly addressed the top three concerns for residents:



The data center's water will run on a closed-loop system, and won't strain other property owners

They'll initiate a property value protection plan. Homeowners living within 1,000 feet can sell their home to the developers for the appraised value, plus one percent. There's also a provision for residents living within 2,500 feet.

A developer-funded escrow account will pay the township and residents legal or other fees if issues arise.

The board meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. tonight at the Rod Bushey Performing Arts Center.

