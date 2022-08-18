Happy Birthday, Hester Crawford! St. Anne’s Mead resident turns 102

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hester Crawford, a long-term resident at St. Anne’s Mead, celebrates 102 years today!

Her cousin, Pamela Crawford, who celebrated her Centenarian Celebration, said Crawford is just as energetic as she was thirty years ago.

Born in 1900 in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, Crawford first visited Detroit in 1940 when her aunt convinced her to stay.

After moving to Detroit, Crawford was active in her new community and in support of WWII efforts by working in a WWII B-24 Bomber Factory.

“I felt like I was making a difference,” said Crawford who went on to work as an aide at Highland Park Hospital.

Hester settled in Highland Park with the love of her life, Andrew Jackson Crawford.

When asked about the key to longevity Hester said, “I love to watch sports, especially baseball, football, and car racing. I love being in the city, and all that city life has to offer.”

After her husbands death, she moved to Robert Holmes Manor in Detroit before moving to St. Anne’s Mead in 2020.