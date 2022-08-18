Watch Now
Happy Birthday, Hester Crawford! St. Anne’s Mead resident turns 102

Happy Birthday, Hester Crawford! St. Anne’s Mead resident turns 102. Senior-living home hosts Centenarian Celebration.
Hester and Michelle Getting Ready.jpg
Cake 1.JPG
102.JPG
Decoration HB.JPG
Posted at 5:40 PM, Aug 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-18 18:01:58-04

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hester Crawford, a long-term resident at St. Anne’s Mead, celebrates 102 years today!

Hester and Family.JPG

Her cousin, Pamela Crawford, who celebrated her Centenarian Celebration, said Crawford is just as energetic as she was thirty years ago.

Born in 1900 in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, Crawford first visited Detroit in 1940 when her aunt convinced her to stay.

chef preston Hester Crawford Pamela Crawford.JPG

After moving to Detroit, Crawford was active in her new community and in support of WWII efforts by working in a WWII B-24 Bomber Factory.

“I felt like I was making a difference,” said Crawford who went on to work as an aide at Highland Park Hospital.

1280px-Rosie_the_Riveter_(Vultee)_DS.jpg

Hester settled in Highland Park with the love of her life, Andrew Jackson Crawford.

When asked about the key to longevity Hester said, “I love to watch sports, especially baseball, football, and car racing. I love being in the city, and all that city life has to offer.”

Congrats Hester from Jackie.JPG

After her husbands death, she moved to Robert Holmes Manor in Detroit before moving to St. Anne’s Mead in 2020.

