HARPER WOODS, MI (WXYZ) — New details in the double murder case in Harper Woods reveal that the man accused of killing his girlfriend and stepfather, as well as stabbing his mother on July 11 was released on bail just two days before the incident.

Now, there's growing controversy over how low the bond was set by a Wayne County Magistrate.

Jonathan Lamont-John Welch was originally in jail facing multiple charges for allegedly sexually assaulting his girlfriend in early June. He was in Wayne County Jail from June 12 up until this past Friday when he was bonded out.

"This is the court's worst nightmare," Judge Kenneth King said.

Worst possible scenario that happened that a witness has been killed."

It was just two days after being released from jail on a $100,000 bond that 23-year-old Jonathan Welch went on a deadly rampage in Harper Woods.

The incident happened at his mother's home on Kenosha Street.

He barricaded himself inside his mother's home for 7 hours shooting at police and lighting the home on fire.

Police say he killed his 70-year-old stepfather Robert Bray Jr and his 22-year-old girlfriend Zlayiah Frazier.

He also stabbed his mother in the back, but his 1-year-old son was left unharmed.

This all happened while he was on an electronic tether and was ordered to not have contact with his girlfriend following a June 2 incident where he allegedly strangled his girlfriend with an extension cord, poured gasoline on her, and burned her with a spatula.

The $100,000 bond was set by Judge Dawn White and a bail agency provided the 10 percent bond amount for Welch to get out.

The district attorney is now asking that the bond be revoked.

"At this point, based upon the egregious allegations that are pending as well as the possible new charges and the contact violation, I am asking the court to violate Mr. Welch's bond and remand him to the Wayne County Jail," prosecutor Tina Moynahan said.

Welch is now facing two counts of first-degree murder, four counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of second-degree arson, seven counts of felonious assault, and six counts of felony firearm.

His next court date is set for July 20 for a probable cause hearing.