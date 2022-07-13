Harper Woods Man Charged in double murder and stabbing 

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Jonathan Welch, also known as, Jonathan Lamont-John Welch, 23, of Harper Woods, in connection with the non-fatal stabbing of his 42-year-old mother and the homicides of Zlayiah Frazier, 22, of Roseville, and Robert Bray Jr., 70, also of Harper Woods.

Frazier was Welch’s girlfriend and the mother of his son, a one-year-old child.

Welch has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, four counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of second-degree arson, seven counts of felonious assault, and six counts of felony firearm.

The incident took place on July 10, at Welch’s mother’s home located in the 20600 block of Kenosha Street in Harper Woods. Police say, Welch stabbed his mother multiple times in the back with a butcher knife and killed Frazier and Bray with blunt force trauma.

Once on the scene, Harper Woods police officers located the Welch’s one-year-old son in the backyard of the home. The child was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say, Welch fired multiple gunshots at the officers while barricading himself inside the home. Welch, police say, also started a fire inside the home before appearing in the front doorway.

After being apprehended by police, he was taken to a local hospital.

Welch was arraigned and remanded to jail Wednesday afternoon. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 20 at 1:30 pm for a probable cause conference. A preliminary examination is scheduled for July 27 at 1:30 pm.