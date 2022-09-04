Harper Woods man charged in fatal shooting of mother, mother's boyfriend

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Demond Thomas Burgen Jr., 19, of Harper Woods has been charged by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office with two counts of first-degree premeditated homicide and two counts of felony firearm in connection to the fatal shooting on Friday that claimed the lives of Burgen's mother and her boyfriend.

Burgen was arraigned Sunday and given a $1,000,000.00 cash bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for September 21 in 32-A District Court for a preliminary examination.

Police say, Burgen shot and killed his mother and her boyfriend on September 2 inside a residence in the 19000 block of Woodside in Harper Woods.

"The Harper Woods Department of Public Safety would like to thank their mutal aid partners in the Gross Pointes as well as the East Wayne Special Response Team for their assistance. We continue to extend our sympathy to the families grieving from these tragic losses," Harper Woods Department of Public Safety said in an email on Sunday.

At this time, police have not identified a motive and are awaiting autopsy results to confirm the cause of death.

