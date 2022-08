(WXYZ) — A man is dead after crashing into a pole on Groesbeck at 8 Mile Road in Warren.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer tells 7 Action News that the driver is man in his late 20's from Harrison Township.

According to Dwyer, the man was driving southbound on Groesbeck at close to 100 miles per hour when he hit a curb, lost control, and slammed into a pole.