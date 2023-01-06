Watch Now
Harry's claim he killed 25 in Afghanistan draws anger, worry

John Stillwell/AP
FILE - Britain's Prince Harry on patrol through the deserted town of Garmisir Jan. 2, 2008, close to FOB (forward operating base) Delhi, where he was posted in Helmand province Southern Afghanistan. Prince Harry alleges in a much-anticipated new memoir that his brother Prince William lashed out and physically attacked him during a furious argument over the brothers’ deteriorating relationship. The book “Spare" also included incendiary revelations about the estranged royal’s drug-taking, first sexual encounter and role in killing people during his military service in Afghanistan. (John Stillwell, Pool Photo via AP, File)
Posted at 12:42 PM, Jan 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-06 12:42:45-05

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry's assertion that he killed 25 people in Afghanistan has drawn criticism from both enemies and allies.

Harry says in his memoir "Spare" that he killed more than two dozen Taliban militants while serving as an Apache helicopter co-pilot gunner in Afghanistan in 2012-2013.

He writes that in the heat of battle he regarded enemy combatants as pieces being removed from a chessboard.

Prominent Taliban member Anas Haqqani tweeted "Mr. Harry! The ones you killed were not chess pieces, they were humans."

Some veterans and military leaders in Britain said publishing a head count violated an unspoken military code and could increase the security risk for him and for British forces around the world.

