Hash Bash returns to Ann Arbor this Saturday

ANN ARBOR, MI (WXYZ) — The 52 annual Hash Bash festival in Ann Arbor returns this Saturday!

This annual marijuana festival will take place at the Diag on the University of Michigan campus. Festivities kick off at 11 a.m. and a collection of educational speeches will be given at 12 p.m..

On Saturday, Monroe Street will be filled with artwork, live music, exhibitions, and more as metro Detroiters celebrate the decades-old tradition.

Herbology Cannabis Co, ArborSide Compassion, Winewood Organics, Toke Tees, Ooze, Broken Buddha's House, and Pure Roots are among some of the vendors that will be featured during the festival.

The 2023 Ann Arbor Hash Bash is a free event, but visitors must be 21+ or 18+ with a valid medical marijuana card to attend.