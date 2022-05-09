Haven't gotten your $400 refund check yet? Here's what you can do

(WXYZ) — Monday is the last day Michigan auto insurance companies have to mail out those $400 refund checks to eligible drivers.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said that nearly 75% of Michigan drivers have received a check, but if you have not, you need to call the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services.

More than $2.2 billion has already been given back to eligible drivers, but some are still waiting on checks for their cars, trucks, and motorcycles.

"I contacted the insurance company State Farm about two to three weeks ago and they said, "Oh no, we have until the 9th." And I sent them an email yesterday asking where it is and still no reply on that," Michigan driver Jerry Majchszak said.

Melinda Geis, who has four cars, said she would use that extra $1600 to either pay her daughter's college tuition or roll it back into her insurance when her premiums are due.

But, she is getting worried because the check has not arrived.

"I'm concerned if we don't receive it that I will have to jump through time-consuming hoops in order to pursue what everyone else is getting, so that's a concern," Geis said.

If you have not received your check by Monday evening you need to contact your insurance company as soon as possible. You should also call the Department of Insurance and Financial Services, be persistent, and follow up.

"Insurers were required to issue refunds to all eligible Michiganders as quickly as possible, but in no event, not later than May 9," the director if DIFS Anita Fox said. "If you did not get a paper check or direct deposit and cannot reach a resolution with your insurance company call DIFS at 833-ASK-DIFS Monday through Friday 8 a.m. through 5 p.m."

Insured drivers using cars, trucks, RVs, and motorcycles are all eligible for a refund. Historic vehicles are also eligible for a refund, but only for $80. And your policy needs to meet the minimum insurance requirements in order to be paid back.

"Ever since the governor made that announcement, I've been looking forward to it. That's extra money we had to pay in premiums before, so I want some of that money back," Majchszak said.

"I really don't want to take time out of my busy schedule to run down the 1,600 dollars that's owed to us," Geis adds. "Maybe it will come today. I don't know."