Hazel Park leaders deny two-day music, marijuana festival planned for June

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A permit for a two-day music festival in Hazel Park where people could also legally use marijuana has been denied.

The "Spark in the Park" music festival was scheduled for June 18 and June 19 at Green Acres Park.

The Hazel Park City Council voted against the permit 4-1, citing public safety concerns as the proposed location is in the middle of a residential neighborhood.

Council member Luke Londo was the only member to vote in favor of the proposal.

"I have received very little feedback that is against the substance and spirit of the event the opposition has been primarily logistical which being in a residential area is a very fair critique," Londo previously told 7 Action News.

Considering marijuana is legal in Michigan, other issues discussed were parking, its odor and fear of too much commotion.

Michigan Cannabis Association, which was set to organize the event, previously released the following statement.