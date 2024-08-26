"He deserves the death penalty." Family of fallen Melvindale officer speaks after preliminary exam of suspect

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The man accused of shooting and killing a Melvindale police officer was in court Monday for a preliminary exam. Police say 44-year-old Michael Lopez shot and killed Officer Mohamed Said on July 21.

Lopez is facing the following charges in connection to Said's death:



Homicide- Murder of a Peace Officer

Weapons Possession by a Prohibited Person

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Cocaine

Weapons carrying with Unlawful Intent

Felony Firearms (five counts)

Habitual Offender (Fourth Offense)

Wearing his brother's hat and a thin blue line hoodie, Ahmed Said was in court with other family members for the hearing Monday.

"I’m here for my family and I’m being strong for my family," Said told 7 News Detroit.

The preliminary exam included testimony from two Michigan State Police officers and one Dearborn Police officer who responded to calls for an officer injured the day of the shooting.

The court also heard from a woman who was with Lopez when he first encountered police.

Judge Greg Clifton asked news media not to videotape witnesses for their safety but allowed audio recording of their testimony.

The first witness was Rebacca Davis. Davis said she and Lopez were leaving the Melrose Inn and Suites in Melvindale with several bags in hand. Davis said as they were walking, they stopped to grab a water bottle out of one of the bags. That's when she says Officer Said witnessed Lopez flick a cigarette butt on the ground and approached them asking for ID.

"He drove up crazy, aggressively crossing the street, hopped out of the car, and started yelling at us," said Davis.

Three police officers followed Davis, taking the witness stand to detail things they found in their investigation tying Lopez to the crime. At one point prosecutors played body camera footage from Officer Said's body-worn camera.

The graphic video showed Officer Said approach Davis and Lopez and ask for identification. After a few moments of looking through a bag, Lopez is seen on video taking off running. Lopez jumps a fence and is shortly after tased by Said. A struggle ensues and then there is the sound of a singular gunshot.

Family members of Said broke down in tears while the footage played in court.

Officers say they found Said with a gunshot wound to the head. Lopez fled the scene. He was later arrested in southwest Detroit.

Detective Sgt. Brittany Ellsworth with Michigan State Police Special Investigation Section also spoke on the witness stand saying Lopez admitted to the crime and told police he threw out the gun.

"I just basically asked him to walk me through his day. So he said that they were checking out of the Melrose Hotel, I believe, he said and then he said he made contact with an officer," said Ellsworth as she summarized the interview. "He admitted later on that he fled from him, the officer chased him. He shot him. He intentionally meant to shoot him because he did not want to go back to jail and then he fled from the scene."

Said's family is now pushing for Lopez to be punished even beyond the extent of Michigan law.

"He deserves the death penalty. My message to all of you guys and the governor: we need this law in Michigan. We lost three officers in a month," said Ahmed of his brother's alleged killer. "It’s going to keep going in Michigan. It’s going to get worse and worse if you don’t have this law in Michigan."

Also in court Monday was Melvindale Mayor Nicole Shkira who described Said as a brother.

"He died a hero and I want the community to remember him as a hero and for us that are still here to carry on his legacy," said Shkira. "He lived and breathed law enforcement. He wanted to be a police officer as a young child just to make a difference. He was going to change the city of Melvindale one criminal at a time."

Lopez is due back in court on September 3rd. However, Judge Clifton says that date is subject to change.