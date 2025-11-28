(WXYZ) — Flu season is underway throughout the U.S. and doctors say now is the time to consider getting your flu shot if you haven't already.

A new flu strain is causing concern among some of those health experts, as it could mean we're in for a rougher flu season.

Watch our story in the video below

Health experts seeing more flu cases with H3N2 strain; here's what that means

The CDC said this time of year is when flu numbers start to creep up nationally, and right now, they are, as the start of the holiday season means more time indoors around people, a lot of travel and more.

"The fact that we're seeing more H3N2 overall means we're probably in for a rougher season," Infectious Disease Epidemiologist Catherine Troisi said.

H2ND is the strain showing up in the most recent CDC numbers nationally. The CDC reports that last week, a nearly 3% increase in people testing positive for the flu and over 2,300 hospitalizations.

In Michigan, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports a small increase in ER visits and 55 flu hospitalizations. The new strain is also genetically different than the strain in the vaccine, so those with the shot can still spread it.

"Because we as a community don't have as much immunity to it, more people are getting sick," Troisi said.

However, she said, "This strain so far does not seem to cause more serious disease, more hospitalizations."

But, Troisi said more people getting sick overall can lead to more needing hospital care, and that's where the holidays come into play.

Last year, after Thanksgiving, the entire country saw more flu cases and then got even more after Christmas.

Troisi said the vaccine is still your best defense.

"Fewer people getting the vaccine means that there are going to be higher rates of flu infection because fewer people are going to be protected," Troisi said.

Right now, the MDHHS is reporting just over 20% of Michiganders have had their flu vaccine..