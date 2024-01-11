Health Insurance Marketplace open enrollment extended due to MLK holiday

Governor Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) want Michiganders to know the deadline to purchase health insurance through the Health Insurance Marketplace has been extended to January 16.

“Every Michigander deserves access to affordable, comprehensive health care, and that is why it is so important for Michiganders who need health insurance for 2024 to buy a health plan before the January 16 deadline,” said Governor Whitmer. “Now is the time for Michiganders to take advantage of free, local help, newly streamlined plan options, and available savings that can help lower the cost of health insurance. Our administration will continue to work with anyone to help reduce costs for Michigan families while we build a healthier Michigan where families can thrive.”

The open enrollment deadline has been extended this year due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day falling on January 15, the normal deadline. As a result, the U.S. government announced the new deadline for the 2024 open enrollment period will be January 16. Coverage will begin on February 1.

More than 394,000 Michiganders have enrolled so far for 2024 open enrollment, “an increase of almost 25% over this time last year. For 2023, more than 85% of enrollees qualified for savings, with many consumers able to get health insurance for less than $10 per month,” DIFS said.

Currently, 169 health insurance plans are available to choose from on the Health Insurance Marketplace or by calling 800-318-2596 (TTY: 1-855-889-4325).

For those in need of local enrollment assistance, it is available for free local by visiting LocalHelp.HealthCare.gov.

To learn more about health insurance through the Health Insurance Marketplace, visit Michigan.gov/HealthInsurance or call DIFS at 877-999-6442, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.