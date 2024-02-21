As more teens turn to weight loss drugs, here's what to know

(WXYZ) — An increasing number of teenagers are turning to prescription weight loss drugs to slim down.

According to data, about 4,000 prescriptions for Wegovy and Ozempic were prescribed to adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17 in 2023.

Right now, roughly 14.7 million American children and teens are living with obesity. It’s a growing health concern — our rates have actually tripled over the last 30 years.

Obesity is a very complex disease with many factors and can lead to both physical and mental health issues. Excess weight not only affects kids’ confidence and self-esteem, it can place them at a higher risk of Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol levels and obstructive sleep apnea. Some are even developing non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Now, those are some of the reasons why last year, the American Academy of Pediatrics released new guidelines that included anti-obesity medications for kids aged 12 to 17.

Of course, it’s important to note that behavior and lifestyle changes are recommended as the first-line approach. But I have to stress that there is no simple fix. It’s not just a matter of willpower, eating less and exercising. Research has found that genetics and hormones can play a role in obesity. And that’s why these new weight loss drugs are being prescribed to some youth.

There is concern about the long-term effects on growth and development. Drugs that have been approved for obesity treatment in children aged 12 and up include Orlistat, Saxenda, Qsymia and Wegovy. Now, Novo Nordisk, the manufacturer of Wegovy, stated in a release that their studies indicated the medication "did not seem to impact growth."

Now, Wegovy has gained popularity because it has been shown to help. Clinical trials found that a weekly injection of the drug combined with healthy exercise and eating habits helped some kids cut their weight by approximately 16%.

The downside is that these drugs are not cheap. A one-month supply of Wegovy can cost as much as $1,500 and often, insurance does not pay for it. There are also side effects like nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

In my opinion, any child or teen considering one of the Food and Drug Administration-approved weight loss drugs really needs to have a serious discussion with their family and their physician. It’s important to weigh the pros and cons as there is still no easy fix for many living with obesity.

