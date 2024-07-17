Ask Dr. Nandi: COVID-19’s summertime spread is back. Should you be worried?

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, COVID-19’s summertime spread shows no signs of ending. According to recent data from the CDC, many areas of the country are experiencing consistent increases, with emergency department visits up 23.5% during the week ending July 6th.

Emergency department visits due to COVID-19 have been on the rise for weeks now. The numbers were up substantially in 26 states plus Washington, DC. The states experiencing the greatest increases in ER visits involving COVID-19 were Mississippi, up 83%; Rhode Island, up 55%; Idaho, up 45%; and Michigan, up 41%.

Now, it’s not unusual for COVID-19 cases to climb during the summer. People like to travel, and, because of the heat, we tend to spend super hot days indoors. But should people be worried?

Well, it varies depending on your health and medical conditions. Many recover from COVID-19 at home. But for some, it can lead to severe illness. Particularly at risk are older adults aged 65 and up – who, by the way, are currently being impacted the most, according to the CDC. Others at higher risk include those with compromised immune systems, diabetes, HIV, or multiple underlying health issues affecting the heart, lungs, and kidneys.

Now, we don't know all the reasons why COVID-19 hits some harder than others. So, if you have any health concerns, it's a good idea to talk to your doctor to assess your personal risk.

The CDC recommends several measures to protect against COVID-19:



Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.

Practice good hygiene like washing your hands often, covering coughs and sneezes, and cleaning frequently touched surface

Improve indoor air quality by purifying indoor air, changing air conditioning filters, and gathering outdoors when possible.

Wear a high-quality mask like an N-95 to reduce the number of germs you breathe in or out.

It’s also important to test for COVID-19 if you’re sick. Rapid antigen home tests are very convenient, though not as accurate as laboratory PCR tests. If you test negative initially, you can retest the next day to double-check. And if you're sick, regardless of a positive COVID test, please stay home and away from vulnerable people.

As for waiting for the updated vaccine, which should be available in September, it makes sense to wait if you’re currently up to date with your vaccines. However, if you’re in a vulnerable group, please consider taking the additional precautions I mentioned. And don’t hesitate to ask loved ones around you to do the same.