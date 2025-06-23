Ask Dr. Nandi: Dealing with the heat, how to protect yourself

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, Metro Detroit is under an extreme heat warning through 8 pm Tuesday. Hot weather is more than just uncomfortable - it can pose serious health risks.

My family and I love summer activities, but we always play it smart when the heat gets extreme. That’s because when it’s really hot, your body has to work extra hard to keep a stable internal temperature. You sweat more to cool down. And your heart may beat faster to move blood to your skin so heat can escape.

But when you lose too much fluid and important minerals like sodium and potassium, you can become dehydrated. That can cause your blood pressure to drop, making you feel dizzy, tired, or even faint.

And, if your body can’t cool down fast enough, you can develop heat exhaustion, or worse, heatstroke. Heatstroke is a medical emergency. Your internal temperature can rise above 104 degrees, and your body loses the ability to bring it back down. At that point, organs like the brain, heart, and kidneys can become damaged and start to shut down. If not treated quickly, it can lead to seizures, coma, or even death.

Sadly, hundreds of Americans die from extreme heat every year, and many of those deaths are preventable.

Some of the early warning signs include muscle cramps, heavy sweating, headaches, dizziness, nausea, and feeling weak or short of breath. These are all signs your body is struggling to cool itself.

To stay safe, it’s all about prevention. Take it slow and drink water regularly, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Apply sunscreen to avoid burns and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing to protect your skin. And don’t forget a hat. Also, avoid being outside during the hottest part of the day, usually between 10 am and 4 pm. If you can, stay in air conditioning.

It’s also important to check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially older adults and young kids. People over 65, kids younger than 4, and people with chronic medical conditions are most at risk. If you take medications, ask your doctor or pharmacist if they can increase your sensitivity to heat.

The heat can sneak up on you, so pay attention to how you’re feeling. Taking just a few simple steps can make a big difference in keeping you and your loved ones safe.

