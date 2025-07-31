Ask Dr. Nandi: Doctors issue warning about hand, foot, and mouth disease. Here's what to know

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, a common childhood infection is making the rounds again this summer. Doctors are seeing more cases of hand, foot, and mouth disease.

Hand, foot, and mouth disease is caused by common viruses in the coxsackievirus and enterovirus families. It’s very contagious and spreads quickly in places where kids are close together, usually daycares, summer camps, and playgrounds. Anyone can get it, but it’s most common in kids under the age of 5.

Now, the virus spreads through saliva, nasal mucus, and even stool. It can spread directly when a sick child coughs or sneezes near others. It can also spread indirectly when kids touch contaminated surfaces and objects like toys, doorknobs, or playground equipment.

As for symptoms, it’s common to experience fever, sore throat, and lack of energy. Within a day or two, painful sores can appear inside the mouth - on the tongue, gums, and cheeks. A red rash or small blisters may show up on the hands, feet, and sometimes the buttocks, genitals, or knees.

Most kids recover in about a week to ten days. The biggest thing to watch for is dehydration, because mouth sores can make it hard to drink.

There’s no specific medicine or vaccine for hand, foot, and mouth disease. Treatment is all about comfort and fluids. I generally recommend acetaminophen or ibuprofen for fever or mouth pain - never aspirin for kids. Cold drinks, popsicles, smoothies, and soft foods like yogurt or applesauce can help soothe sore mouths and keep kids hydrated.

As for how families can avoid catching this, prevention is key. Wash hands often with soap and water, especially after diaper changes or wiping noses. Disinfect toys, doorknobs, and other shared surfaces. Avoid close contact with anyone who’s sick, don’t share cups and utensils, and try not to touch your face with unwashed hands. And please keep sick kids home until they’re fever-free and feeling better.

The good news is that most cases of hand, foot, and mouth disease are mild. But call your doctor if your child isn’t drinking, has fewer wet diapers, or seems unusually weak. Serious complications are rare, but health conditions like encephalitis, which is swelling of the brain, or meningitis, which is swelling of the brain and spinal cord membrane, can happen. So it’s always better to check if something doesn’t seem right.

