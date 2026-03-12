(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, incidents like the one at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield can be frightening, especially for children. Many schools in the area were placed on lockdown. Experts say it’s important for parents to talk with their children about events like this instead of trying to shield them.

Ask Dr. Nandi: How to talk to kids after Temple Israel attack in West Bloomfield

It can be stressful for parents, but starting the conversation is really important. Children often hear about frightening events from friends or social media. If parents avoid the topic, kids may imagine something worse or misunderstand what happened.

Now, before you start, take a moment to think about what you want to say. So you’re not figuring it out on the spot. Be prepared that you may get asked, “Why do bad people do these things?” Sometimes the simplest answer is an honest, “I don’t know.”

I would suggest you begin by asking your child what they’ve heard first. It’s important to listen and encourage them to share their feelings. Be sure to share the facts in simple, age-appropriate language. Avoid graphic details, but be honest about what happened.

It’s also okay to share your feelings. But stay calm so children see that even when tragic events affect us, we can support each other and learn from them.

And above all, make sure your children know that you’re doing all you can to keep them safe, and that their schools, friends and family are looking out for them too.

There are a few strategies that can help. Maintaining regular routines - like meals, homework, and bedtime - gives children a sense of stability. Encourage familiar activities, hobbies, or family traditions, because predictability brings comfort. Parents can also help kids feel secure by checking in often, giving hugs, and showing love and support.

Now, if a child continues to show signs of stress, anxiety, or trouble sleeping, it may be helpful to speak with a licensed mental health professional. These experts can provide guidance tailored to your child’s needs.

Finally, reassure your child often. Let them know that it’s okay to feel upset, that you are taking steps to keep them safe, and that you are always available to talk.

