Ask Dr. Nandi: New lawsuit claims link between weight loss drugs & stomach paralysis risk

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, a Louisiana woman has filed a lawsuit against the makers of the popular diabetes and weight loss drugs, Ozempic and Mounjaro, claiming she suffered severe gastrointestinal issues from using the medications. It’s the latest in a growing list of complaints about these two drugs and the similar medication, Wegovy.

As a gastroenterologist, these claims are very alarming. The 44-year-old woman at the center of this new lawsuit is alleging she suffered severe gastrointestinal issues after she was prescribed Ozempic and Mounjaro by her doctor.

Attorneys for the plaintiff, Jaclyn Bjorklund, say she used Ozempic for more than a year. Then, she began using Mounjaro. She is suing both drugmakers, Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, for not warning users about the risks of developing major gastrointestinal problems, including gastroparesis, or stomach paralysis, and gastroenteritis, which is a stomach inflammation.

Bjorklund says she had to be hospitalized on several occasions for severe vomiting, stomach pain, and gastrointestinal burning. She claims she even lost teeth because of the excessive vomiting.

And, while this lawsuit does not specifically mention a diagnosis of stomach paralysis, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has received reports of people on the medications experiencing this complication.

Stomach paralysis is the slowing of the stomach from emptying. Ozempic, Mounjaro and Wegovy all use a similar medication that works by mimicking the body’s natural hormone GLP-1, which slows the passage of food through the stomach, making people feel fuller longer. However, if the stomach slows down too much, it can cause gastroparesis, which can lead to excessive nausea and vomiting in some patients.

The labels for Ozempic and Mounjaro note there is a risk for a variety of stomach problems, including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and constipation. There is no specific warning of problems like gastroparesis or gastroenteritis. Novo Nordisk says the majority of Ozempic’s side effects are “mild to moderate in severity and of short duration.”

However, the lawsuit claims Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly knew of the association between the medications and the risk of developing severe gastrointestinal issues, but chose to ignore it and not disclose this information to patients.

In response, the two companies say patient safety is their top priority, and they are continuously monitoring, evaluating, and reporting safety information for all of their medicines.

We’ll be sure to stay on top of this and bring you the latest. In the meantime, make sure you weigh the benefits and risks and consult with your doctor before using these popular medications.

