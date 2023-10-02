Ask Dr. Nandi: October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, what you need to know about the disease

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The disease is so common that most people know someone who’s been affected by it.

When it comes to breast cancer, early detection is so important. Because when it’s found early, the cancer is small and hasn’t spread, so it’s much easier to treat. And that boosts survival rates.

This year, more than 240,000 American women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. Unfortunately, about 42,000 will die. As mentioned, the disease also affects men. That’s because everyone is born with some amount of breast tissue. However, in men, breast cancer is not very common. About 1 out of every 100 breast cancers diagnosed in the US are found in men.

So, what should people know about getting screened? For women, mammograms are the best way to find breast cancer early. There is also breast Magnetic Resonance Imaging, or MRI for short. However, this test is not used for women at average risk. For men, mammograms are not usually recommended unless they have gene mutations or a family history of breast or ovarian cancer. And for both men and women, you should be familiar with how your breasts normally look and feel. If you notice any changes to the nipple, lumps, or pain in the breast or underarm area, talk to your healthcare provider right away.

Studies have shown that your risk for breast cancer is due to a combination of factors. However, key factors that increase your chance include:

Age as most cases happen after 50

Having dense breasts as this makes it harder to detect cancer on mammograms

Having a strong family history of breast cancer or

Inherited changes in your BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes

It’s important to mention that some women have zero risk factors – outside of being female - and still develop cancer. As for lowering your risk, here’s some advice:

Maintain a healthy weight and get regular exercise

Consider limiting alcohol consumption

If you're using hormone replacement therapy or birth control pills, consult your doctor about potential risks

And if possible, breastfeed your babies

Lastly, when eligible, schedule your mammogram. The United States Preventive Services Task Force recommends that women aged 40 to 49 talk to their doctor about when to start. And women who are 50 to 74 years of age to get a mammogram every two years if they have an average risk for breast cancer.