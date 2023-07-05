Ask Dr. Nandi: Staying safe in the heat

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, much of the U.S. is experiencing a heatwave that is impacting the health and safety of millions of people. Here in Michigan, we also are seeing higher-than-normal temperatures for this time of the year.

We still have months of summer left. But the country is already seeing extreme heat that can be very dangerous.

In fact, heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths. Even more so than tornadoes and flooding. But, heat-related medical emergencies are preventable with proper knowledge and intervention.

First, here’s what happens to the body in extreme heat. The normal process of the body cooling itself by sweating is interrupted, and that can lead to heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

You need to know when it’s time to seek medical care. Heat stroke is a medical emergency, and you should call 9-1-1 if you are suffering from these symptoms:



A body temperature of 103 degrees or more

Nausea

A headache

A fast heart rate

Confusion

And dizziness

Some heat stroke victims also may lose consciousness.

Heat exhaustion is marked by:



Heavy sweating

Muscle cramps

Dizziness

Vomiting

And cold, pale or clammy skin

If these symptoms persist for more than an hour or get worse, you should seek medical treatment.

Healthy people are not immune to the dangers of extreme heat. But, the people most at risk are senior citizens, young children, and people with chronic illnesses like diabetes. Others most likely to suffer adverse effects include people who work or exercise outside, the homeless, and those without air conditioning.

So, here are some precautions you can take to stay healthy during a heatwave:



If you don’t have air conditioning at home, go to a public space that does have it. Spending just a few hours in the A/C will help your body stay cooler when you go back into the heat.

Keep your home cool by keeping the shades or blinds closed, turning off lights, and not using the stove.

If you have to be outside: Stay hydrated, limit your sun exposure by wearing a hat and sunglasses, and stay in the shade as much as possible.

And, one last thing, the heat is hard on your pets as well. Take them on walks early in the morning or in the evening when it is cooler. And keep them inside if you can.

Experts say heatwaves are becoming more common and are likely to increase, so it’s important to know how to protect yourself and your loved ones so everyone can enjoy the summer months.