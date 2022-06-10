Ask Dr. Nandi: Tips on keeping your kids safe when swimming

(WXYZ) — School is almost out and children are excited for the summer break. It’s a time to relax and enjoy the hot sunny days. But summer can also be a dangerous time for children.

My kids are definitely looking forward to the summer break. But here’s what I want parents to know – summer is not all fun and games. According to research, children are at a higher risk of injuries, even death, from May through August. And the month of July is the deadliest. Summer is also a time when drowning incidents increase.

Now swimming is a great summer activity and kids love it – especially mine. But parents, when your kids are in the pool, always make sure an adult is always watching them. And if your child is young or a beginner swimmer, an adult should be within arms reach of them. It only takes seconds for a child to drown and it often happens silently. Even if there are lifeguards present you shouldn’t rely on them. Remember, they’re super busy watching lots of kids at one time.

Also, it’s a good idea to use flotation devices if kids can’t swim and dress them in bright colors so you can find them quickly in a crowd. And I highly recommend that parents know how to perform CPR. It can be lifesaving, especially if it’s started right away.

What are your top safety tips for playing outdoors?

I have three young energetic boys who love to be on the move. I’m always talking about safety so here are my personal top tips:

1. Wear sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher when outdoors. Serious sunburns can increase your child’s risk of skin cancer when they’re older.

2. Keep your kids hydrated. They’re more prone to dehydration so take frequent water breaks.

3. Always wear a bike helmet that fits properly. It prevents serious injuries in kids.

4. Lastly, try to avoid bug bites. Use insect repellent that contains 30% DEET.

I want families to have fun in the sun, but parents should keep an eye out for heat exhaustion as this can lead to heatstroke which can be life-threatening. Symptoms include extreme tiredness, irritability, headache, nausea and vomiting. So please remind children to take breaks often when they’re outside enjoying summer vacation.

