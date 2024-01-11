Ask Dr. Nandi: Tips to protect yourself while shoveling snow

(WXYZ) — Metro Detroiters awoke to a winter wonderland Thursday morning. But as picturesque as the snow looks, shoveling it can significantly strain the heart, potentially leading to a heart attack in some people.

Shoveling the fluffy white stuff is a good workout. However, it is not safe for everyone. Why is that? Well first of all, if you’re leading a sedentary life — sitting on the couch a lot and not doing much exercise — then digging, lifting and moving heavy snow can strain your cardiovascular system.

Research found that after two minutes of shoveling snow, participants’ heart rates were higher than 85% of the maximal heart rate. That’s something you’d expect to see during a serious aerobic workout.

But it’s not only strenuous exercise that gets your heart pumping faster. The cold weather can also increase heart rate and cause blood vessels to constrict, which raises blood pressure.

It can also make your blood clot more easily and reduce blood supply as arteries tighten. And this can happen even if you’re healthy. But if you have heart disease, the effects of chilly weather combined with the sudden exertion of shoveling could lead to a heart attack.

For safe shoveling, here is some advice:



Warm up and stretch before you head outside. This will loosen joints and increase blood flow to the muscles.

Try to push the snow instead of lifting. If lifting is necessary, use a small shovel and lift with your legs, not your back.

Always take it easy, don't overdo it. Be sure to take breaks to avoid exhaustion.

Watch for signs of heart trouble. Symptoms include chest pain or pressure, shortness of breath, lightheadedness, rapid heartbeat, irregular heart rhythms or a cold sweat.

If you experience any warning signs, stop immediately. If they don’t go away shortly after, call 911.

Lastly, if you have heart disease, please do not shovel without your doctor’s permission. And don’t think a snow blower is safer, as pushing one can also quickly raise heart rate and blood pressure.

For most people, shoveling snow is safe. But keep in mind that every year, it’s responsible for thousands of injuries and leads to as many as 100 deaths.

